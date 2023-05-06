DELMARVA-- Here are Delmarva's top stories from May 1-5.
Monday: Charges Filed in Knupp Crash: 17 charges have been filed against the man accused of hitting and killing teenager Gavin Knupp in Worcester County. Many of the charges against Tyler Mailloux involve him leaving the scene of the crash in July. Knupp was just fourteen years old.
Tuesday: Fenwick Replenishment Moves Up: Fenwick Island was supposed to get beach replenishment in July. Thanks to a new dredge, the town says replenishment should now start on May 15th and be completed by the end of the month.
Wednesday: New Security Camera Signs in Dewey: 13 security cameras in Dewey Beach often go unnoticed, but new signs clearly let people know they are on camera. The town is hopeful the signs will encourage good behavior and deter people from littering.
Thursday: Peddler's Village Work Continues: Work to improve Route 24 near Peddler's Village will go on a bit longer. DelDOT says work was supposed to stop Friday. Now it will go for another week. Many local stores have said the months-long project has drastically hurt business.
Friday: Umpire Shortage: Some local little leagues tell WRDE they are being forced to delay or postpone games due to a lack of umpires. There is a call to help and also for kindness; some say verbal harassment from parents or others dissuades umpires from volunteering.