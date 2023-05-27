Here's a look at some of the stories that dominated Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Senator Carper Announces Retirement: Delaware Senator Tom Carper announced he would not run for re-election. The 76-year-old Democrat has been Delaware's Senator, Governor, Representative, and State Treasurer.
He will retire at the end of his fourth term next year.
Tuesday: New Lifesaving Partnership: A partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva and Sussex County EMS will allow paramedics to give blood to patients on their way to the hospital. The program is a first in the state and one of only a few country-wide. Learn more here.
Wednesday: Sussex Central Staff Placed on Leave: On Wednesday, the Indian River School District announced some Sussex Central High School staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Police later confirmed a criminal investigation was ongoing, but it's not clear against who or for what.
The school has been tight lipped about the investigation, citing privacy laws.
Thursday: Serious Crash on Route One: Another serious accident happened at Route One near Cave Neck Road. Police say the 8 p.m. crash happened when a northbound driver failed to yield while cutting across the highway. Four people were hurt, two seriously. State Police say they'll enhance patrols in that area.
Friday: Memorial Day Weekend Begins: 20,000-50,000 visitors per day are expected to flood Rehoboth Beach this weekend. On Saturday, Rehoboth lifeguards will ring a bell to mark the start of the summer season. Remember, meters are on 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.