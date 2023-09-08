DELMARVA - Here are your top stories for the week of September 4:
Monday: The body of a swimmer that went missing Sunday was on north shores beach Monday morning. An ambulance was sent to the scene... But he was quickly pronounced dead.
Tuesday: The section of route one in front of the Rehoboth beach Walmart is set to receive a facelift. The two turn lanes to enter the mall parking lot will be reduced to one lane, while the u-turn lane at the intersection of old landing road will be extended.
Wednesday: The ocean city inlet parking lot is closing for almost a month for a variety of events approaching that utilize it for their festivities. This caused controversy among ocean city locals, who are worried about the closure causing a parking overflow on town streets.
Thursday: Online sports betting is coming to Delaware. Though in-person betting has been legal in the state for over ten years, now you'll be able to make your bets from the comfort of your own home.
Friday: Speaking of sports, live university of Delaware sports are coming to Delmarva sports network this fall. Sports include football, soccer, field hockey, and more. It all starts with men's soccer vs. William and Mary on September 9th.