Week Long Women's Tennis Tournament Concludes in Sea Colony

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Sea Colony in Bethany Beach hosted the 10 year of Vacasa's Pro Women's Open.
The tournament brings in tennis professionals from across the world to compete in week long play. The 25,000 dollar purse is divvied up between all the winners.
Ganna Poznikhirenko, is a professional tennis player from Ukraine, she played in the Doubles final today and won. She said tennis has taken her many places but its not all about winning.
"You inspire the younger generation, one of the ball kids she came to me and she said "I want to play like you when I grow up", that was the cutest thing," Poznikhirenko said.
"I like to play for people I like to perform and if that helps someone that just makes even better," she said.
Sea Colony Tennis Athletics Director Thomas Johnston said this tournament is great for the sport and for the Bethany Beach area.
"It happens during one of our shoulder seasons, so May is a slower time for us, but it helps create a bunch of buzz here at Sea Colony," Johnston said.