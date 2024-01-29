MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Walmart was evacuated over the weekend due to a bomb threat, according to the Milford Police Department.
Sgt. Timothy Maloney confirmed with CoastTV News that officers responded to a bomb threat just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday. He said someone found a written note in the building that caused alarm. The store was evacuated as a precaution.
Explosive detection dogs were brought to the scene and searched the building. The Walmart was deemed safe and officers cleared the scene around 9 p.m.