Weekend of fun, fishing, and fundraising

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Annual Poor Girls Open kicked off today at Bahia Marina in Ocean City. This tournament is a ladies only billfish release tournament that raises money for breast cancer research.
The tournament start in 1994, by Shawn Harman, as a way for restaurant workers and bar tenders to fish for fun. Since many of them were women, they decided to raise money for breast cancer awareness. Shawn Harman passed in 2004, and his brother Steve took over the tournament. Steve is also the owner of Fish Tails and the Bahia Marina.
Steven spoke with CoastTV about how the tournament has grown over the years. "We have about 700 lady anglers, most of which are cancer survivors, which is very inspirational" said Harman.
Harman also said the tournament has raised almost two million dollars so far.
Numerous venders and sponsors help raise money for the cause. Adrienne Kozma and her husband, owners of D.A. Kozma Jewelers in Ocean City, have been donating ever since it began almost 30 years ago.
"You just can't do enough in terms of awareness and many families are affected by breast cancer so everybody should be aware and try to give a little something," explain Kozma to CoastTV.
The scales are open to the public all weekend long, and there are other fun activities being held, like a 50/50 raffle.