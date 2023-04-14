REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Multiple races taking place over the weekend of April 15 will impact traffic on several roads in and around Rehoboth Beach.
As part of the Coastal Delaware Running Festival, there will be a 5k on Saturday and on Sunday as well as a 9k, half marathon, and full Boston qualifier marathon. The race routes cover local areas like the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, state park paths and landmarks, downtown Lewes, and more.
Starting Sunday morning at 7 a.m., multiple roads will be closed including North First Street, Second Street, Third Street, Virginia Avenue, Lake Avenue, Oak Avenue, Sussex Street, and Columbia Avenue. These are expected to reopen around 9 a.m.
Also closed starting at 7 a.m. are Ocean Drive, Farview Road, Holly Road, South Rodney Road in North Shores, Surf Avenue from Lake Avenue to Henlopen Avenue, and the area around the bandstand. These are expected to reopen around 11 a.m., except for the closed portion of Surf Avenue and the bandstand area, which will reopen at 2 p.m.
Henlopen Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of Rehoboth Beach said that many road closures will include manned traffic control posts.