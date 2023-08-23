SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department says they have discovered West Nile Virus in a Whaleyville mosquito pool.
The department says this is the first positive test for the virus in Worcester in 2023.
They say West Nile Virus is an Arbovirus, which is most common during the summer and fall. The department says the viruses are transmitted by infected mosquitoes and spread to humans, birds, horses and other animals.
Because mosquitos can breed in as little as a quarter inch of water, getting rid of standing water is very important for control of mosquito populations, they say. Many factors impact when and where outbreaks occur, such as weather, numbers of mosquitoes that spread the virus, and human behavior.
- Remove standing water around your home; as little as one-half inch of water will support dozens of mosquitoes. Remove or turn over buckets, bottles, and other containers; discard old tires or drill drainage holes in tires used for playground equipment; clean rain gutters; store canoes, wheelbarrows, and plastic wading pools upside down; flush birdbaths and the bottom of plant holders twice a week; remove pet food and water dishes that are not being used; adjust tarps (over pools, boats, etc.) to eliminate standing water; fix dripping faucets.
- Wear clothing that covers the arms, legs, and feet whenever you are outdoors.
- Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved mosquito repellent sparingly on exposed skin. Consult a physician before applying EPA approved mosquito repellent to young children. Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children and do not use repellents on children under 3 years of age.
- Follow package instructions carefully.
- Spray clothing with EPA approved mosquito repellent as mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing.
- Minimize outdoor activities at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
- Inspect window and door screens and repair any holes found.
According to the department, signs and symptoms of West Nile Virus include:
- fever
- headache
- body aches
- joint pains
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- rash
Though they say most people recover from the virus completely, fatigue and weakness can last weeks or months.
In some cases, the department says severe illness can develop, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). They say other symptoms of severe illness include:
- high fever
- headache
- neck stiffness
- stupor
- disorientation
- coma
- tremors
- convulsions
- muscle weakness
- vision loss
- numbness
- paralysis
They say severe illness can happen at any age, but people 60 years old or older are at greater risk. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk.
Severe illness recovery could take several weeks or months, they say, with some effects permanent.
Anyone with symptoms of West Nile Virus should contact a healthcare provider immediately.
Last week, a mosquito pool tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.