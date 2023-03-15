ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of West Robbins Road between Redden Road and Maple Branch Road for bridge improvements.
They say the work will begin on Monday, March 20, and expecting to be finished by late May, weather permitting.
The department offers the following detour:
Drivers heading south on West Robbins Road: Turn right onto Maple Branch Road, and then left onto Redden Road, back to West Robbins Road.
Driver heading north on West Robbins Road: Use Redden Road to Maple Branch Road, then use Maple Branch Road back to West Robbins Road.