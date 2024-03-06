SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Time to prepare for a mix of sun, clouds and rain in the coming days. Wednesday, expect rain, mainly before 1 a.m., with a low around 49 degrees. The north wind will blow at five to 10 m.p.h. We're looking at an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch.
Thursday brings a chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. with cloudy skies and a high near 59 degrees. The north wind continues at five to 15 m.p.h, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. By Thursday night, there will be mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low around 38 degrees.
Rain makes a comeback on Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m. with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and a high near 57 degrees. Saturday night will be rainy, breezy, with a low around 46 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain.
Sunday, the weather is back to mostly sunny skies, with a high near 56 degrees and breezy conditions.
Next week, it is expected to be mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 52 degrees and windy. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees and breezy. The rest of the week promises mostly sunny skies, with temperatures gradually warming up to 63 degrees by Wednesday.
For weather information any time, call our weather station at 443-880-9100.