OCEAN CITY, Md. - NOAA Fisheries announced an extension of a voluntary right whale Slow Zone Wednesday, April 3.
On March 26, the Ocean City buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science redetected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City. The slow zone will be in effect though April 10.
The Slow Zone was also an extension on March 16, also as a result of the presence of whales in east of Ocean City. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services reminds boaters that five additional Slow Zones are currently in effect.
Slow Zones mean mariners are requested to avoid boating or do so at 10 knots or less inside the areas where persistent aggregations of right whales have been detected.
More information can be found on the NOAA Fisheries website.