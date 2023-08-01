REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A parent's priority is for their child to be safe, especially during beach outings. However, many may not realize that the color of their child's swimsuit could be putting their safety at risk by blending them into the water, making it harder for lifeguards to spot them quickly during emergencies.
With so many swimsuit options to choose from, it is crucial not to lose sight of the primary concern at the beach: safety.
Nico Caceras, Chief of Daily Operations at Rehoboth Beach Patrol, highlights the significance of beach attire in enhancing visibility for lifeguards.
"It definitely can make a difference if kids or other swimmers are wearing brighter colors such as oranges or yellows, something that makes you distinct so that when you scan over a sea of people in the water, you stick out," Caceras emphasizes.
Colors such as bright pink or a bright orange are not only great for easily spotting children in the water, but they are also helpful in the unfortunate event of a child getting separated from their parent.
Kathy Dischley, a mother and grandmother from New Jersey, attests to the benefits of dressing her family in vibrant swimsuits.
"When my children were younger, I always put them in neon colors 'cause we live by the shore, and I could sit along the coastline and spot them jumping in and out of the waves," Dischley shares.
If your child does not already own a bright-colored bathing suit, it is advisable to replace it with one that will make them more visible in the water.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol strongly recommends that swimmers stay within a lifeguard's line of sight to maximize safety at the beach. Lifeguards inform us that dark colors, such as blue or black, greatly decrease visibility, while colors like white may appear like a reflection in the water.