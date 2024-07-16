DELAWARE/MARYLAND - COASTTV News First alert meteorologists have issued a Yellow Alert for Tuesday due to forecasted high temperatures. It could end up being the hottest day of 2024 so far.
However, the expected highs will not challenge the record temperature for Sussex County. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Millsboro set the Delaware record with a 110 degree reporting on July 21, 1930. It was also on the same date that Salisbury experienced its all-time high of 106 degrees.
Along the coast, Lewes reported a 102 degree day on June 21, 1997. That is the record for the city.