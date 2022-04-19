BERLIN, Md.- April 17-23 in Berlin, it's Take Pride in Berlin Week. The week has a scavenger hunt for foodies, shoppers, and those who love the town. But there are some extras for Berlin locals.
Something everyone can particiapte in is the Berlin History Scavenger Hunt. Grab a Scavenger Hunt sheet of paper from the Berlin Welcome Center. It has a list of questions about the history of the town. The answers can be found outside participating stores and restaurants. Fill out the entire sheet and turn it into the Welcome Center for the chance to win a giftcard.
For the locals only, many stores and restaurants have exclusive deals and specials. Some stores have small freebies. Others have discounts on purchases.
The week ends with a town clean-up on Saturday, April 23.