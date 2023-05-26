DELMARVA - Though many use Memorial Day to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, the day began after flowers and wreaths were placed on the graves of people who died during the Civil War. Honoring the service of America's military continues today and in our area, in particular, with many events set to take place throughout Sussex County and the Eastern Shore over the weekend.
Along the coast, a Memorial Day service is planned for 11 a.m. Monday on the Bethany Beach boardwalk with the VFW Post 7234 from Ocean View. On Tuesday also at 11 a.m., the post will have a dedication ceremony for Memorial Park. The park has been an ongoing project for over a year.
In Georgetown, a service will take place on the circle on Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. It will include a keynote speech titled "Living Lives that Honor the Fallen." Attendees are expected to join in singing the national anthem and America the Beautiful together and taps will be performed. Additionally, local veterans' groups and service organizations will lay wreathes in tribute to those who died in past and recent wars. Seating will be available and people are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs if desired.
Continuing west, Wreaths on the River will take place in Seaford at the Nanticoke River Walk docks. Starting at 9 a.m., the ceremony will honor service members who died while serving on the seas as well as those who were buried at sea. The wreaths were made by Boy Scout Troop 182 in April of natural and biodegradable materials that will avoid contaminating the water and harming wildlife. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own chairs as well as any flags that need properly retired. A flag retirement ceremony will be held by the troop on Flag Day, June 14.
In Wicomico County, there will be a ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. The event will feature the ringing of the memorial bell, prayers, and a lowering of the flag by the Wicomico County JROTC. Veterans and their families will be recognized with a special tribute to gold star mothers.