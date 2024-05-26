DELMARVA-- Many of us love taking our dogs to the beach. But with the summer season comes a slew of varying rules for Fido on the coast. A comprehensive guide on where you can take your dog to the beach is listed below.
Rehoboth Beach
Neither dogs nor other animals are allowed on Rehoboth's beach or boardwalk at any time of the day between May 1 and September 30. Leashed dogs are allowed from October 1-April 30. In 2023, the city did post an online poll gauging opinions on allowing dogs on the beaches other times of the year.
Bethany Beach and South Bethany
Similar to Rehoboth, dogs are not allowed on Bethany's beach or boardwalk over the summer. Bethany's dog beach ban is in place from May 15 to September 30. South Bethany does not allow pets on the beach anytime between May 15 and October 15.
Dewey Beach
Of all the local beaches, Dewey appears to be the most dog friendly. Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, dogs are allowed on Dewey Beach before 9:30 am and after 5:30 pm. They can even be off-leash so long as they respond to their owner's commands. It's important to note though, to participate, all dogs in Dewey Beach must be licensed by the town. Lifetime, 3 day and 8 day options are available.
Fenwick Island
On city beaches, no pets or other animals are allowed on Fenwick Island's beach anytime between May 1 – September 30. However at Fenwick Island State Park, dogs are allowed on surf fishing beaches so long as they are on a six-foot leash.
Lewes
The First Town in the First State allows dogs on the beach before 8 a.m. and after 6:30 p.m. so long as they are leashed.
Ocean City
Dogs are not allowed on Ocean City's beach or boardwalk between May 1 and September 30. However, the town says a Dog Playground is available at 94th Street and bayside.
Delaware State Parks
Bay Beaches
Slaughter Beach and Broadkill Beach appear to allow dogs at all times.