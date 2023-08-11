White Marlin Open draws hundreds of spectators on final day

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Many people gathered to watch anglers leave on their boats for the final day of the White Marlin Open.
About 400 boats have entered this year's White Marlin Open, drawing in thousands of participants, their family members, and friends.
The annual White Marlin Open tournament begins with a record-breaking prize money payout of $10.3 million. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish.
The first tournament, held in 1974, drew 57 boats, 150 anglers and paid $20,000 in prize money with the top award of $5,000. The 2022 event drew 408 boats, over 3,500 contestants, and paid out over $8.6 million dollars in prize money including the world record top individual award of $4.3 million.
Scales open at 4 p.m. Friday for anglers to bring in their final catches.
More information can be found on the official White Marlin Open website.