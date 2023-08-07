White Marlin Open marks 50th anniversary competition

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The annual White Marlin Open tournament begins with a record-breaking prize money payout of $10.3 million.
The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish.
The first tournament, held in 1974, drew 57 boats, 150 anglers and paid $20,000 in prize money with the top award of $5,000. The 2022 event drew 408 boats, over 3,500 contestants, and paid out over $8.6 million dollars in prize money including the world record top individual award of $4.3 million.
The event is touted the "World's Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament," bringing participants and spectators from across the country. This year, about 400 boats are registered.
