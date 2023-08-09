White Marlin Open reels in crowds for local businesses

OCEAN CITY, Md. - About 400 boats have entered this year's White Marlin Open and that means thousands of participants, their family members, friends, and even spectators have flooded Ocean City for the competition.
That boost in tourism is helping small businesses like "Surfin' Betty's." The burger and bar joint opened three months ago. They said crowds this week have really boosted sales,
"It's been awesome for us. We're only two days into it and we've seen better sales already - I think we got hit pretty late all the way through ten o'clock. People stopping in for milkshakes and everything after they leave the weigh ins so it definitely helped with our late night business." said employee, Melissa Ruck.
The Chamber of Commerce said it is large events, especially this one, that give the local economy a boost with tourism,
"If they have family or if they have friends coming to support them, waiting for the weigh in at the scales, they're supporting those businesses. They're doing stuff during the day while folks are out on the boats." said Executive Director, Amy Thompson.
The competition will continue on until Friday evening.
