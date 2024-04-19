SALISBURY, Md.— The Wicomico County Council has received the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Proposal from County Executive Giordano, sparking debates over funding strategies for key projects, particularly the Fruitland Primary School construction. This comprehensive budget, covering the period up to June 30, 2025, includes various components such as operating and capital budgets, government and enterprise funds, and anticipated grants.
According to a release, a significant item in the budget is the earmarked $20.5 million for the Fruitland Primary School, ensuring the project begins as scheduled and avoids potential cost increases and the expiration of state construction approvals. The council has emphasized its commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, viewing this allocation as a critical investment in the community's future.
However, according to a statement from Wicomico County Council, controversy arises with the Executive's decision to bond the $20.5 million instead of utilizing the county’s surplus reserves, a move that contradicts the Council's directive. This Council says this decision also involves breaking the county’s revenue cap, leading to potential increases in property taxes for residents. The Executive argues that property taxes have been lowered, but critics claim that the reductions could have been more substantial if the revenue cap had been adhered to.
In response, the Council plans to engage in productive budget sessions with the Executive to explore more prudent financial strategies. Their aim is to return the county's reserves to recommended levels, reduce the debt burden, and further lower property tax rates.
The Council is advocating for using the county’s reserves to fund the school project, which would align tax rates with the current property tax revenue cap, benefiting residents and reflecting sound fiscal management. They encourage public support for this approach, emphasizing its benefits for the government, citizens, and particularly the children of Wicomico County.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for May 7, 2024, at 6 pm on the third floor of the Government Office Building at 125 N. Division Street in Salisbury. The Council also welcomes public comments during their regular meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.