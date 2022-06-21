SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard was laid to rest Tuesday in a Celebration of Life attended by thousands.
In the approximately two-hour ceremony, Hilliard was remembered as a man of faith, service, and humor. His childhood friends and colleagues alike recalled Hilliard as the life of the party.
"Michelle [my wife] tells me the picture she's seen of Glenn all over the media didn't depict who he was. She says those pictures showed Glenn to be so stern, so serious," said Wicomico First Sergeant Burley Williams. "She said she remembered Glenn to always be laughing, joking and having a great time. She even said Glenn is one of the few grown men she's seen go down a child's slip and slide and have a great time doing it."
Hilliard's habits like fixing electronics, humming, and listening to hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were told in various anecdotes, all with laughter and smiles.
But there were tears too, mourning a life cut too short in circumstances happening far too often.
"Tragically the act of giving one's life up happens too often in the field of law enforcement," said Sheriff Mike Lewis. "It is something we in law enforcement have chosen to push in the back of our minds every day we go to work."
The United States Honor Flag was also at Hilliard's funeral; a singular American flag that has traveled across the country to numerous funerals for fallen heroes.
"His career is a testament to his character, because working as a first responder, working in law enforcement, it is a daily act of selfless service," said Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.
At his funeral, Hilliard was posthumously promoted to Corporal, a rank he was actively pursuing before he was killed in the line of duty. Sheriff Lewis also awarded Hilliard a Medal of Valor.
"This is the legacy Glenn Hilliard leaves behind," he said. "A legacy of dedication service and sacrifice. His legacy has now been recognized by the highest office in the land."
Hilliard was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin. He leaves behind three children, his wife, and many beloved family members.