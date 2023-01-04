WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Circuit Court for Wicomico County has announced the expansion of their Family Law Help Center.
The Court says that the Center is an expansion of the Family Law Attorney Services funded by the Department of Juvenile and Family Services.
According to the Circuit Court, the Family Law Attorney can help people without lawyers in Family Law cases including divorce, custody, child access, child support, name change, domestic violence, and paternity.
They say the program currently offers self-represented people in a lawsuit free legal help with Family Law cases for 12 hours every week. They do note that though the Family Law Attorney can give guidance, they can not represent anybody in court.
The Court says that the expansion offers 10 workspaces for people to complete court forms, prepare for court, and access resources to help them with their family law cases, with non-attorney staff on site to help by answering procedural questions and technical issues.
They say the center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with all services available to the public for free.
“Court help centers enable unrepresented Marylanders to participate effectively in the justice system, ensuring each individual can be heard," says Pamela Ortiz, Director of the Maryland Judiciary’s Access to Justice programs. "In family cases, where so much is at stake, centers like this help individuals understand the law, guide them in preparing court documents, and ensure the court has the information it needs to make a fair and just decision to benefit the family.”