SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says their Community Action Team (CAT) has charged three people after an investigation in to a controlled dangerous substances (CDS) operation.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the drugs were being sold out of a house in the 300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury by 37-year-old Allan Thompson. The Office says that the two people renting the house, 50-year-old Brian Elliot and 46-year-old Victoria Ross, knew that Thompson was using the house to sell drugs and still allowed him to do so. The Office says they obtained a search and seizure warrant for the house.
On October 14th, they say that Ross and a 14-year-old girl were pulled over as they were leaving the house in a car. A K-9 unit sniffed the, says the Office, and found a bag of cocaine.
At the same time, the Office says the house was searched. According to Office, Elliot was found inside, along with an elderly woman and another girl. The Salisbury Police Tactical team, which searched the house, found 3.8 grams of Fentanyl and almost 2.2 grams of cocaine, packaged in separate baggies for distribution, said the Sheriff's Office. According to them, a large amount of the drugs were found under the pillow of the 14-year-old girl's bed. They say the house also contained copious amounts of CDS paraphernalia indicative of CDS sakes and usage.
According to the Sheriff's Office, an investigation determined that Thompson was using the 14-year-old to help his operation by storing and distributing his drugs. The Office says the Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Social Services were contacted and are helping with further investigation.
The Office says Ross, Elliot, and Thompson were all charged with the following charges:
- (2) counts of Possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic
- (2) counts of Conspiracy to Possess with the intent to distribute a narcotic
- (2) counts of contributing to the condition of a child
- (2) counts of Reckless Endangerment
- (3) counts of possession of not-cannabis
- (2) counts of possession of paraphernalia
They say because the District Court Commissioner only issued criminal summons, the three were not physically arrested.
Thomson has not yet been found, and is currently wanted for a violation of probation, says the Office, so anyone that has information on the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
The Office says this is an active investigation and additional charges are pending against the subjects involved.