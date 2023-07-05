WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano has released a statement regarding the Tuesday's overnight shooting in Salisbury.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and our community," wrote Giordano. "Tragedies like this, especially those that involve the death of a child are inexcusable."
Giordano continues by thanking the men and women at the Sheriff's Office who were on the scene and are working to catch the suspect, or suspects. She also thanks Maryland Governor Wes Moore for reaching out personally Wednesday morning offering assistance.
"Public Safety is top priority of the citizens here in Wicomico County, as well as my administration," continued Giordano. "We will keep working with local and state officials, as well as law enforcement, to keep our citizens safe and prevent such events from occurring.”