SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department will provide a "strengthening families" class for parents and their children starting on April 10. The class targets children between the ages of 10-14 and their caregivers. It will include tips to help improve parenting skills and interactive sessions like learning games and projects for families to do together.
Classes will run Monday nights from 5:30-8 p.m. starting April 10 and going through June 5. They will take place at the Salvation Army Richard Hazel Youth Center in Salisbury.
Participants will be provided with dinner, transportation, and childcare for younger siblings of participating children. Upon successful completion of the course, the department says that youth will receive a $100 gift card.
Those interested in registering should call 443-614-8869 by April 5.