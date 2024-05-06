SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a Wicomico man Monday and charged him with the murder of his mother.
48-year-old Jeremy Gentry has been charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.
Troopers say 68-year-old Beatrice Kay Gentry was found unconscious in the bathtub shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 200-block of the Sand Castle Boulevard in Fruitland. The Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were sent to the home and were met by the victim's husband. She was pronounced dead at the home. State police say the cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results.
The MSP Homicide Unit was requested by the Fruitland Police Department to handle the investigation. MSP Forensic Crime Scene Technicians examined the scene for evidence which led them to Gentry as the suspect. State police investigators got an arrest warrant after working with the Wicomico County State's Attorney's office, and he was arrested Monday morning.
State police are being assisted in this matter by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Snow Hill Police Department and the Fruitland Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation.