SALISBURY, Md.- James Arthur Thompson, a 64-year-old registered sex offender, faces a comprehensive indictment following an investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center. The investigation, which began in February, was focused on allegations of sexual abuse of a minor in the areas of Fruitland and Delmar, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation revealed substantial evidence of prolonged abuse by Thompson against a minor over several years. This led to the presentation of the case to a Grand Jury in Wicomico County, which subsequently resulted in Thompson being charged with an extensive array of offenses.
On April 15, Thompson was formally charged with numerous serious offenses, including:
- Sex Abuse of a Minor
- First and Second Degree Rape
- Multiple degrees of Sex Offenses
- Sex Trafficking
- Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
- Electronic and Telephone Misuse
- Several counts related to child pornography
The indictment includes a total of 228 charges.
The sheriff's office says Thompson is currently being held without bond and in custody at the Wicomico County Detention Center. His initial court appearance is scheduled for May 10, before the Circuit Court of Wicomico County. The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information to come forward by contacting Detective Chaffey at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.