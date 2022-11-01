WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says that they have arrested deputy Steven Victor Abreu after receiving a complaint Monday.
WCSO says Abreu was charged with Rape of the Second Degree, Sexual Offense of the Fourth Degree, Assault of the Second Degree, False Imprisonment, Sexual Contact while a person is in law enforcement custody and 3 counts of Misconduct in Office.
The Office says the District Court Commissioner held Abreu without bond.
According to WCSO, Abreu has been fired after serving less than a year.
WCSO says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kirkpatrick with the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.