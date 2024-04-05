WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a surge in telephone and email scams targeting people in the area. Police say that the scammers pose as deputies from the Sheriff's Office.
They are falsely claiming that the recipient owes money and threatening legal consequences if payment is not made promptly. Police say that this deceptive tactic is aimed at coercing individuals into transferring funds under the false pretense of avoiding legal trouble.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says that it is crucial for the public to understand that such demands for money over the phone or through email are not procedures used by the agency. According to police, people who receive such a call or email are strongly advised not to disclose any personal or financial information and to report the situation to law enforcement immediately. This warning emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant against scams.