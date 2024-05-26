SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County will have a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center.
The free event organized by the Wicomico County War Memorial Committee, says the annual ceremony honors Wicomico County veterans who died in the line of duty. War Memorial Committee members will perform the Reading of Veterans’ Names, which recognizes those Wicomico County residents who have fallen in the line of service.
There will be a lowering of the colors by the Wicomico County JROTC, ringing of the Red Knights Memorial Bell, branch prayers and a volley of arms by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Veterans and their families will be recognized during the ceremony, including a special family tribute to Gold Star Mothers.
According to the Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism, the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial was erected at the Wicomico Civic Center, which is itself a living war memorial to all veterans. Flags from each service branch, along with a United States, Maryland, Wicomico County and the POW-MIA flag, fly over a brick wall displaying bronze plaques with the names of Wicomico County’s fallen veterans beginning with World War I.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Wicomico Civic Center's Midway Room.