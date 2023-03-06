SALISBURY, Md. - Eighth Grader Evangelene Hill from Salisbury's Wicomico Day School has won the 2023 Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee, punching her ticket to go to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee later this spring.
Officials say that the word she spelled to earn her victory was 'Jambalaya,' but Hill may have wanted to do more than just spell it.
“I was hungry,” she said.
They say Hill was one of almost 40 spellers on the lower Eastern Shore that participated in the event, finishing ahead of runners-up Thien Hoang, also of Wicomico Day School, and Alexander Brown of Bennett Middle School.
The first round of spelling saw five spellers bow out before the second round significantly reduced the field by another 17 spellers. Some of the eliminating words from that second round included “Bilbo,” “Merlin,” and “metrical.”
The third round, which featured the contestants matching the correct definition with the given word, went flawlessly as each student answered with the right answer.
The fourth round returned to the spelling of words, which turned the field of 17 remaining participants to 8. The cache of deciding words in round four included “altercation,” “memorandum,” “Kodak,” “versatile,” “recumbent,” and “peacenik.”
After five rounds, five competitors were left, leading to a thrilling round six featuring words such as “adolescence,” “conundrum,” and “avalanche.”
Starting at round seven, officials say three spellers remained on stage at the Ella Fitzgerald Center for the Performing Arts – Brown, Hoang, and Hill.
After Brown and Hoang each missed their corresponding words, Hill ended the round by spelling “equivocate” before ultimately ending the competition by spelling the American Creole and Cajun dish.
Hill, who had previously entered the competition in fifth grade, said that as is went on things became tense, especially because this year's competition was her last chance to participate.
“I definitely got more nervous as it went on,” she said. “… it ends in eighth grade, so I was thinking that this was my last chance.”