SALISBURY, Md.- At his funeral, Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard was posthumously promoted to Corporal, a rank he was actively pursuing before he was killed in the line of duty.
Sheriff Mike Lewis made the announcement during his remarks at Hilliard's Celebration of Life. He also awarded Corporal Hilliard a Medal of Valor.
During the ceremony, a special resolution from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore was delivered as well, awarding Hilliard the diploma from the college he attended but never received.
Corporal Glenn Hilliard's promotion goes into effect immediately.