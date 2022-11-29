SALISBURY, Md. - The Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Wicomico County will reopen for applications on Dec. 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Two Salisbury-based agencies will be accepting applications. Paper applications can be completed at Shore Up! located at 520 Snow Hill Road, or at the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services located at 560 Riverside Drive Suite A102.
The application can also be accessed online here.
Those who have previously applied or received assistance with Habitat for Humanity should go to one of the two physical locations and inform them of prior status.
A household must meet four requirements relating to rent status, income, housing instability, and financial hardship to be eligible for assistance.
Applications must be submitted by Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. For more information on eligibility requirements, visit the ERAP website here.