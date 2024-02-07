SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico High School instructional assistant has been arrested after investigators say he had inappropriate sexual communications and interactions with a student whom he was pursuing.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Derrick Davis is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Fourth Degree Sexual Offense.
The agency says Davis has been placed on administrative leave and is on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He is not allowed to have any contact with minors or return to the school pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is asking anyone with information relating to this investigation or similar allegations to contact the Department of Social Services Intake & Screening at 410-713-3900 or The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.