SALISBURY, Md. - On July 2, 2024, Wicomico High School Senior Jaden Sampson was awarded the first Tony & Billye Sarbanes Award for Public Service.
The award was created by friends of Tony and Billye Sarbanes in dedication to their decades of service to their local schools and charities.
Winner Jaden Sampson donated over 500 hours towards various charities, one being the WISE after-school program. WISE is an after-school program that provides social and academic enrichment for Wicomico Middle Schools.
Sampson commented, “Public service allows me to be an influential role model offering teamwork, leadership, compassion and a positive attitude for those in need of support and encouragement.”
The Tony & Billye Sarbanes Award for Public Service endowment will provide an award to one Wicomico County graduating senior each year who demonstrates a high commitment to public service.
Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Program Officer Cathy Diekmann has stated, “It is our privilege and pleasure to oversee this fund which honors the Sarbanes’ commitment to public services and encourages that same spirit and dedication in local students.”