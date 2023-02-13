DELMAR, Md. - A Wicomico County man's Subaru has been destroyed after an electrical event lit front seat cushioning on fire Saturday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Office says that the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the ignited Subaru Outback at around 11 p.m. on February 11th after it was reported by a coworker of the owner. They say it took 25 firefighters 10 minutes to control the fire.
The Fire Marshal estimates that the fire caused over $25,000 in damages.