WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Public School system says it is investigating a video filmed by a Parkside student that appears to show another student uttering a racist, violent statement.
The district declined to go into specifics on the video, citing federal student privacy laws, but said it was fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation.
"Please know that this video does not in any way reflect the feelings or teachings of the student’s school or of Wicomico County Public Schools," the district says. "Much like those who have contacted us about the video, we are shocked and revolted by both the language and the visual content of this video."
The district says the teenager in the video is brandishing a gun, and the clip was shared among students before coming to administrative attention.
"As we deal this week with a safety concern about a student’s video, the Wicomico County Public School System assures our school system community and the community as a whole that we are taking this matter very seriously," the statement reads."
