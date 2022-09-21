LEWES, Del. - DelDOT has announced that Wil King Road, which is between Kendale Road and Conley's Chapel road, will be closed from Monday, October 3rd through Friday, December 9th, and possibly longer depending on weather.
According to DelDOT, local access will still be possible for those who need it. They say the job, which is the installation of a new sewer line, is being done by Pact Construction.
DelDOT is posting these detours:
Drivers going north should take Conleys Chapel Road to Beaver Dam Road, turn right onto Beaver Dam Road, then turn right onto to Kendale Road.
Drivers going south should take Kendale Road to Beaver Dam Road, turn left onto Beaver Dam Road, then turn left onto Conleys Chapel Road.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.