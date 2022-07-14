ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md - Two Wild Assateague horses escaped the island, crossing over to the mainland on Wednesday, according the National Park Service (NPS).
NPS says the incident happened when parked cars blocked the animal's escape route after being agitated and excited, prompting them to escape over the Verrazano Bridge on Rt. 611. Fortunately, NPS confirms they were able to catch up to the horses and corral them about a half mile away from the bridge on the mainland.
NPS is reminding the public that while this incident is concerning, the circumstances that led to these wild horse’s flight across the bridge is more serious. They say that creating a situation where the horses are upset is what would lead to this kind of incident. Park rules require visitors to stay at least 40 feet from horses. Stopping and getting out of your car on the causeway to view horses is illegal. NPS saying in a statement,
"Stopping on the causeway leads directly to an unsafe situation for other vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, for horses and for park personnel.
NPS also notes that Assateague's wild horses are incredibly dangerous, as they have had to adapt to their harsh environment. Horses that learn to approach cars for food are often hit and killed, and people are kicked, bitten, and knocked down as a result of people getting too close.
NPS says to treat the horses with respect - move back, give them their space, and stay safe.