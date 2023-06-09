SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- It was a typical Friday in the summer at the beaches, except for a lingering haze in the air.
The haze can still be seen across Delmarva, as the smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect Delmarva's air quality.
Carol Everhart, CEO of the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce, highlights the odd impact on tourism.
"There were some people that were reluctant to sit outside. They would prefer to sit inside, which is a reverse... but accommodations said that outside of a few calls to cancel, there were no real impacts so we're glad about that."
In Lewes, the city has stopped issuing new bonfire permits for the weekend due to the air quality. This move surprised Shannon Martin, manager of Quest Kayak and Adventures, who sets up bonfires for a living.
"We haven't really had any problems in the past. We've been here about 23 years. We've never had this issue before, so it's kinda new."
Lewes will re-evaluate bonfire permits on Monday, but regardless of their decision, tourists continue to visit the beach.
The good news is that we can already see the smoke starting to clear out just in time for the weekend.