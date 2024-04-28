LEWES, Del.- Wildlife ecologist Dr. Christopher Heckscher will be featured in the Lewes Public Library's ongoing "Science and Society" online lecture series. Set for Tuesday, May 7, at 5 p.m. Dr. Heckscher will discuss his extensive research on firefly populations along the East Coast, including his notable discovery of new species.
Dr. Heckscher’s work has contributed to the understanding of these charismatic insects, particularly through his exploration of rare and uncommon wetlands. His efforts have led to the identification of seven previously unknown firefly species in four Northeastern states, species that had eluded discovery for over two centuries.
Dr. Heckscher, a professor of Environmental Science at Delaware State University, has a career in wildlife research, spanning both ornithology and entomology. He served as the Delaware State Zoologist for 15 years with The Nature Conservancy and the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife.
The lecture is part of the "Science and Society- Making Sense of the World Around Us" series. Those interested in attending the event can registering online or by calling the library at 302-645-2733.