Following the powerful coastal storm that hit Delmarva over Mother's Day weekend, some summer beach-goers have been left wondering whether the beaches will have recovered from the extensive erosion in time for the summer.
Carol Everhart from the Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce says, "When it was first reported, we did have people calling and we did have people changing plans but we were so fortunate that our little piece of the beach here in Rehoboth and Dewey just did not get that hard of an impact and we were able to get the access opened and we're good to go."
Both Everhart and Southern Delaware Tourism director, Scott Thomas say that they think 2022's tourism will soar.
Thomas says, “we expect many, many visitors coming this way. I think that they will be able to certainly enjoy the beach as well as many other activities, starting with Memorial Day."
DNREC has been working hard to restore Delaware beaches all week long. The progress can already be seen up and down our coast.
However, Thomas says for those still skeptical, visiting the beach is not the only thing to do in Southern Delaware.
He shares that, "starting along the coastal area, you can go biking you can even rent a kayak. You can do some tax-free shopping, you can dine along our culinary coasts, explore-- I mean everyone loves our small towns. We have 25 of them here in Sussex County."
The Bethany Chamber of Commerce says that all beach access points in Bethany and South Bethany should be restored by the holiday weekend. There are currently seven access points open in Bethany.