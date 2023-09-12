GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Wilson Hill Road, between Hunting Club Road and Piglet Path.
The department says the closure will go from Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. During that time, they say crews will be installing a crossroad pipe.
The organization is offering the following detours:
Drivers heading west on Wilson Hill Road will be detoured westbound on Rt. 404 Seashore Hwy to State Forrest Road. They will then make a right hand turn on State Forrest Road back to Wilson Hill Road.
Drivers heading east on Wilson Hill Road will be detoured south on State Forrest Road to Rt. 404 Seashore Highway making a left hand turn on Rt. 404 northbound back to Wilson Hill Road.