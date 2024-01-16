BERLIN, Md. - Berlin's sixth annual Restaurant Week is not just a celebration of local flavors but also your chance to win big. Participants need to grab a ticket at the Berlin Welcome Center, visit three different restaurants around the town to get it stamped, and then drop it in the jar. This simple yet exciting process opens up the opportunity to win $500 worth of gift cards and $100 cash.
The event allows diners to explore the town's diverse restaurant scene while enjoying special offers. "All of our restaurants have specials going on this week for both lunch and dinner," said Ivy Wells, the director of economic and community development. "You can pop in, try something new, and enjoy the restaurants in the off-season."
Restaurant owners are particularly enthusiastic about the event. Claire, a local restaurateur, shared her excitement, "It's been absolutely amazing. Better than I would have ever anticipated. It started busy on Friday and just continued to grow over the weekend."
Berlin's Restaurant Week not only promotes local businesses but also strengthens the community bond through shared culinary experiences. The last day to get your Berlin ticket stamped is January 18th.