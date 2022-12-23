DELMARVA (Friday, December 23rd) - It's going to a brisk night in Delmarva, so there are a lot of things to think about when it comes to the weather.
In much of Sussex county, we are under a windchill advisory and a freezing rain advisory in the aftermath of the storm that passed through Friday morning. If you're driving, you should be on alert and keep a look out for black ice and random slick spots, which will be particularly difficult to spot once the sun goes down.
The windchill advisory will last until Saturday at 10:00 a.m., with a gail wind warming that will last until Saturday at 6:00 a.m. The coastal flood warning due to the storm will expire at 7 p.m. Friday.
There are also cold engine concerns as the temperature will continue to drop until Saturday morning, though the cold front has already passed by. The temperature will drop below freezing, hence the windchill advisory.
On top of this, there is a storm warning, creating 45-50 mph winds with very high waves, making it very dangerous to be out on the water.
Though the temperature will be in the teens, the windchill will go below zero, possibly below as -10 in some areas Friday night. The windchill is expected to be around -4°F along the coast, and between -5°F and -6°F in inland areas.
Throughout Saturday, despite it being a sunny day, it will be around 11°F in the morning and only getting to 20°F in the afternoon.
Sunday will warm up slightly starting at 20°F in the morning and getting to around 30°F in the afternoon.
Though there is a warming trend throughout next week, it is expected that New Years Eve will be brutally cold.