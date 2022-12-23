Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have dropped below flood stage across the oceanfront and inlets. As a result, the coastal flood warnings have been allowed to expire for these areas. The exceptions are Rehoboth and Little Assawoman Bays. Because of the onshore flow we saw ahead of the Arctic cold front, the bays are not quickly draining. Tidal piling occurred earlier. As a result, up to one foot of inundation above ground level can still be expected across low-lying areas as we move through the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. &&