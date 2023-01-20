Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West northwest wind 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 6:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized gale force gusts are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&