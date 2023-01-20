WASHINGTON, DC - Following the death of a humpback whale on Assateague Island, Maryland Congressman, Andy Harris, has called for an immediate halt to windmill construction.
In addition, Harris is also stalling related underwater geotechnical testing until the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association) offers sufficient evidence regarding the absence of negative effects derived from construction and testing.
According to Congressman Harris, he will be "calling for a full and transparent release of necropsy results, including the necropsy results of the whale ear structures which should be removed for examination to determine whether sonar actively contributed to the cause of death."
Harris also stated "we need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment.
The National Park Service says visitors who come across the whale should keep a distance and keep any dogs leashed.