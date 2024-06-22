MILTON, Del. - Beautiful Painted Lady butterflies took flight during a ceremony at the 14th Annual Wings of Hope event on Saturday.
Cancer Support Community Delaware's annual event brings the community together to support everyone impacted by cancer and to raise money for critical programming in Southern Delaware that's for cancer patients, caregivers and their loved ones.
The butterflies that are released recognize family, friends and neighbors throughout Sussex County whose lives have been impacted by cancer. It's metamorphosis of the cancer journey.
Attendees could try their luck in the better-chance auction, check out demonstrations and purchase butterfly t-shirts.
Coast TV’s own evening anchor Mallory Metzner was the event emcee.
To learn more about Wings of Hope and the programs it raises money for, visit cancersupportdelaware.org/event/2024-wings-of-hope/.