GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Wings & Wheels 2022 Saturday event has been cancelled due to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, says Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President Linda Price.
Price says that the cancellation was done for the safety of everyone involved in the event.
Price also notes that only the Saturday event is cancelled. She says the Wings & Wheels Friday events, which are Pathways to Aviation for High School Kids and the Dinner Show are still happening as planned.
Price thanks everyone for their continues support of the event, and hopes that they will be back for Wings & Wheels in 2023.