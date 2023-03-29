SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Can you spell E-X-C-I-T-I-N-G? A Saturday spelling bee will send one winner to the national stage.
On Saturday, a regional spelling bee for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place at Sussex Academy. The 1 P.M. competition will consist of spellers from around the region--10 different elementary schools in total.
The winner of this regional bee will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in DC, representing Sussex County.
The bee is sponsored by Sussex County libraries.