DELAWARE - Seals are once again being found along Delaware beaches. The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute says that four different species of seals visit area waterways during winter months. Seals can often be seen resting and sunning themselves on rocks, docks, and beaches throughout the state, and people should give them space.
MERR says that dogs should be kept on a leash and that everyone should keep a minimum distance of 150 feet from seals. Boaters should stay 300 feet away from seals when they are in the water.
Seals are wild animals and can bite if they feel threatened, as well as transmit disease through direct contact. Beachgoers should not approach or attempt to feed or interact with seals on the beach. According to MERR, the best thing to do for a seal is keep a safe distance and report sightings to the 24-hour stranding report hotline at 302-228-5029.
MERR says that reports from the public are useful in documenting the presence of seals in Delaware waters and in helping the MERR stranding team provide rescue for those that need veterinary treatment. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, most calls to MERR about beach strandings are about seals. There are typically between 250-300 stranding calls a year. Even though seals are not always stranded, MERR responds to every report so the seal can be assessed and monitored while on the beach.
More information can be found at www.merrinstitute.org.